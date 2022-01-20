Gem Diamonds’ (GEMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GEMD. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.96) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 50.78 ($0.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.67. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 42.20 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.08).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.