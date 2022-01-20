Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.75% of Generac worth $193,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.21.

GNRC stock opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.21 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

