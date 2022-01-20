Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Trading Down 2.2%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.13 and last traded at $92.57. 3,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Gentherm by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

