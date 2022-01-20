GeyserCoin (GSR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $11,212.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,307.70 or 1.94889996 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,662,671 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

