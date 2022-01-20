Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 471,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,175,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,339,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.37. 135,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $57.28 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

