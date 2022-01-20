Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$59.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

GIL opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

