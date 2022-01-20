Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,722,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

