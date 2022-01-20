Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GKOS. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,778,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.