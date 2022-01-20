Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.38

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 677024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,855.50.

Get Glencore alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.