Glenview Trust Co Buys 1,987 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $201,455,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

