Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $167.24 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.30 and its 200 day moving average is $185.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.