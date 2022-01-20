Glenview Trust Co Has $3.94 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $84.21 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

