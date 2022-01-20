Glenview Trust Co Reduces Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 52.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $182.18 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.