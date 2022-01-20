Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,300 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 1,474,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLFGF remained flat at $$8.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Global Fashion Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company covers various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

