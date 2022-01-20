Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,300 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 1,474,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLFGF remained flat at $$8.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Global Fashion Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.20.
About Global Fashion Group
Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.