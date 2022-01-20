Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Global Payments stock opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 28,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

