Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,652 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Gold Fields worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,742 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

