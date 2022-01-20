Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 97,332 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Golden Ocean Group worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.58. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.03%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 187.85%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

