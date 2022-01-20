Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,333,469 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 143.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $261,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 548,195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,088,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.32.

Shares of CNI opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

