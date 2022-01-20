Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 191,975 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $292,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

