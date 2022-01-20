Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FOOD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$3.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

