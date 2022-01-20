Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of GRCL opened at $4.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

