Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 800 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 171,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $618.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.56.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.