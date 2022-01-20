Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $26,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 257,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

