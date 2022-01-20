Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of AerCap worth $27,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,667,151,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,190,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 935,860 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,382,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 771,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,501,000 after purchasing an additional 655,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

