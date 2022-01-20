Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $33.82 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,323,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,317 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of C opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.