Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of DISH Network worth $31,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after acquiring an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 879.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 263,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

DISH Network stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

