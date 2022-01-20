GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.10 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 40.10 ($0.55). Approximately 24 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.57).

The stock has a market cap of £43.47 million and a PE ratio of -29.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

About GRC International Group (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides instructor-led and self-paced training courses on data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and business continuity.

