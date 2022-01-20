Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNCGY remained flat at $$6.92 during trading hours on Thursday. Greencore Group has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.