GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.95

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 1265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.78%. Analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 132.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.