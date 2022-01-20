Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 65,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 801,970 shares.The stock last traded at $12.38 and had previously closed at $12.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Grifols by 448.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,499 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the third quarter valued at $11,042,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Grifols by 54.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,094,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 740,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grifols by 298.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 673,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 915,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 611,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

