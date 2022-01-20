Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 65,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 801,970 shares.The stock last traded at $12.38 and had previously closed at $12.63.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
