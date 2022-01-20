Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 16.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 17.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 52,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.48.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

