Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROM. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,417. Grom Social Enterprises has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 52.51% and a negative net margin of 129.27%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Grom Social Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

