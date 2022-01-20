Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 54,390 shares.The stock last traded at $52.79 and had previously closed at $53.99.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.51%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
