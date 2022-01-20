Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 54,390 shares.The stock last traded at $52.79 and had previously closed at $53.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

