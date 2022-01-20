Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GNTY. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.