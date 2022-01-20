Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.21

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 1689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

GNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

