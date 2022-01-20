H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FUL stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
H.B. Fuller Company Profile
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.
