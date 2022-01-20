Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.22

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.22 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 36.18 ($0.49). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 36.11 ($0.49), with a volume of 5,583,510 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on HMSO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.45) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.55) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.37) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.42).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

In other Hammerson news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($138,118.22). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($72,042.57).

About Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

