Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,300 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $112.68 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.84 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

