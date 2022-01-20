Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

