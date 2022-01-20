Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,853 shares of company stock worth $1,465,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

