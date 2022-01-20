Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,800 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $600,087 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $59.63 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

