Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 77.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

