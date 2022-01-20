Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,714 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BCO stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.65. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

