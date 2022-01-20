HAP Trading LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 527.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UROY. boosted their price objective on Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:UROY opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 261.28 and a quick ratio of 162.72.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

