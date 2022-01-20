HAP Trading LLC Takes Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. HAP Trading LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Immunome at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 8,271.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMNM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

