Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 12-Month High at $191.00

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 191 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.61), with a volume of 31213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.51) to GBX 197 ($2.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £616.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.74.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

