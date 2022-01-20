Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after buying an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

