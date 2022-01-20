Haverford Trust Co Has $1.28 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

