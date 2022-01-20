Haverford Trust Co Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $125.05 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

