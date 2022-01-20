Haverford Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

